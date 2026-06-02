Briefs

Mediacom Executive Retires

He was close ally of company founder, the late Rocco Commisso

Lincoln Patience

Lincoln Patience

2 min read
Mediacom Executive Retires
Photo of outgoing Mediacom Executive Vice President John G. Pascarelli, taken from citybiz.co and used with permission.

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2026 — Mediacom Communications announced the retirement of John Pascarelli, Executive Vice President of Operations, following more than 28 years of service to Mediacom and a 46-year career in the cable and broadband industry.

Pascarelli began his career as a door-to-door cable salesman while in college and joined Mediacom in March 1998 as Vice President of Marketing after serving in various senior marketing roles. He was named Executive Vice President of Operations in November 2003.

CTA Image

See Breakfast Club Membership Options!

See Breakfast Club Membership Options
Post tagged in
Briefs Mediacom Communications John G. Pascarelli Giuseppe B. Commisso Rocco Commisso NCTA - The Internet and Television Association CableLabs C-SPAN

Read more

Popular Tags

FCC’s Jay Schwarz Touts Deregulation, Increased Competition in Broadband FCC Pope Calls for Robust Regulation of AI in Manifesto that Ponders Future of Humanity Broadband's Impact ACLP: BEAD Winners Set to Put Up $11.4 Billion in Matching Funds BEAD Researcher: Tribal Areas Have Lower Broadband Adoption Rates NTIA Ookla: Wi-Fi Hardware, Not Fiber, Limits Broadband Quality Infrastructure CPUC Seeking Comment on FCC Copper Preemption Order AT&T
#if @member /if