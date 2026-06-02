Mediacom Executive Retires

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2026 — Mediacom Communications announced the retirement of John Pascarelli, Executive Vice President of Operations, following more than 28 years of service to Mediacom and a 46-year career in the cable and broadband industry.

Pascarelli began his career as a door-to-door cable salesman while in college and joined Mediacom in March 1998 as Vice President of Marketing after serving in various senior marketing roles. He was named Executive Vice President of Operations in November 2003.