Cybersecurity

Trump Signs Downsized AI Cybersecurity Order

A 90-day review window became 30 days after the president rejected his own draft last month

Georgina Mackie

Georgina Mackie

3 min read
Trump Signs Downsized AI Cybersecurity Order
Photo of President Donald Trump being followed by Kevin Warsh, at Warsh's swearing-in as Federal Reserve chairman in May 2026, by Alex Brandon/AP.

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2026 - President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed a scaled-back cybersecurity executive order narrowing federal oversight of artificial intelligence cybersecurity threats. Trump had rejected signing a broader version of the same order last month.

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The order asks AI developers to voluntarily submit their most powerful models to a government review up to 30 days before release. The prior draft order, available from Politico – pulled hours before a scheduled signing ceremony on May 21 – had set that window at 90 days.

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