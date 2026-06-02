Trump Signs Downsized AI Cybersecurity Order
A 90-day review window became 30 days after the president rejected his own draft last month
Georgina Mackie
— 3 min read
WASHINGTON, June 2, 2026 - President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed a scaled-back cybersecurity executive order narrowing federal oversight of artificial intelligence cybersecurity threats. Trump had rejected signing a broader version of the same order last month.
The order asks AI developers to voluntarily submit their most powerful models to a government review up to 30 days before release. The prior draft order, available from Politico – pulled hours before a scheduled signing ceremony on May 21 – had set that window at 90 days.
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