Trump Signs Downsized AI Cybersecurity Order

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2026 - President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed a scaled-back cybersecurity executive order narrowing federal oversight of artificial intelligence cybersecurity threats. Trump had rejected signing a broader version of the same order last month.

The order asks AI developers to voluntarily submit their most powerful models to a government review up to 30 days before release. The prior draft order , available from Politico – pulled hours before a scheduled signing ceremony on May 21 – had set that window at 90 days.