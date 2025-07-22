White House to Unveil AI Action Plan

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2025 – Trump’s effort to lead the global race in artificial intelligence could gain momentum with new executive actions set to be unveiled Wednesday.

At the Winning the AI Race summit in Washington D.C. on July 23, President Donald Trump was expected to unveil a sweeping federal AI strategy. The White House’s AI Action Plan will not only include executive actions to boost domestic energy supply and streamline permitting for data centers, but also calls for the global export of American AI technologies.

The plan also may seek to rein in state-level AI regulation. According to a summary of the draft plan seen by Reuters , the White House will bar federal AI funding from going to states with tough AI rules and ask the Federal Communications Commission to assess whether state AI laws conflict with its mandate.

The administration’s aggressive posture on AI regulation began in January, when one of Trump’s first actions in office was to repeal former president Joe Biden’s 2023 executive order on AI. Days later, Trump signed his own directive , Removing Barriers to American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence, which ordered the creation of the national AI Action Plan within 180 days.

Authored by senior officials across executive departments and agencies, including White House AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks, the full contents of the AI Action Plan remain under wraps. However, the White House has described it as “a strong, specific and actionable federal policy roadmap,” according to a statement from Office of Science and Technology Policy spokeswoman Victoria LaCivita.

The administration has also signaled renewed interest in a federal AI moratorium that would bar states from setting AI regulations, and reports suggest elements of the AI moratorium may resurface in the federal AI Action Plan itself. The proposal was originally included in Trump’s 2025 tax bill before the Senate voted 99 to one in favor of removing it.