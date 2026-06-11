Briefs

Optimum Passes 700,000 Mobile Lines

Cable ISP calls milestone a sign of momentum.

Lincoln Patience

Lincoln Patience

2 min read
Optimum Passes 700,000 Mobile Lines
Photo of Optimum Communications CEO Dennis Mathew in 2025.

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2026 — Cable provider Optimum Communications announced a new milestone of 700,000 mobile lines, despite financial pressures and increasing competition from fiber and fixed wireless providers.

Optimum’s Internet and mobile plans start at $60 a month. Qualified customers can save up to $20 per month by bundling Optimum Internet with a Mobile Unlimited plan. 

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Briefs Optimum Dennis Mathew Michael Parker

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