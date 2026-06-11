Optimum Passes 700,000 Mobile Lines
Cable ISP calls milestone a sign of momentum.
Lincoln Patience
— 2 min read
WASHINGTON, June 11, 2026 — Cable provider Optimum Communications announced a new milestone of 700,000 mobile lines, despite financial pressures and increasing competition from fiber and fixed wireless providers.
Optimum’s Internet and mobile plans start at $60 a month. Qualified customers can save up to $20 per month by bundling Optimum Internet with a Mobile Unlimited plan.
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