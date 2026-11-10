Optimum Surpasses 800,000 Mobile Lines

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2026 — Optimum Communications has surpassed 800,000 mobile lines, adding 100,000 in less than five months as the broadband provider continues expanding its wireless business.

The company announced the milestone Nov. 9, following its June announcement that it had reached 700,000 mobile lines . The latest figure represents an increase of more than 14 percent since then.

“The momentum behind Optimum Mobile is exciting, and reaching 800,000 lines marks another big step forward,” said Michael Parker, president of consumer services at Optimum.

Optimum is using bundled internet and mobile services to attract customers . The company said its internet and mobile offerings start at $60 per month, while qualifying customers can receive a $20 monthly discount on internet service when bundling an internet plan of at least 300 Mbps with an unlimited mobile plan.

The discount is available to qualifying current residential customers who sign up for mobile service within 30 days of activating their internet service. Other restrictions apply.

Optimum also cited a survey conducted by Recon Analytics that found 60 percent of mobile consumers use fully paid-off devices. The survey collected responses from 233,092 U.S. adult mobile subscribers between Jan. 1 and Aug. 14, 2026.