Optimum To Bring 8 Gbps Fiber to New Jersey’s East Brunswick and South River

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2026 - Optimum announced a $14 million network investment to deploy a 100% fiber-to-the-home network in East Brunswick and South River, New Jersey, promising symmetrical internet speeds of up to 8 Gbps for residents and businesses.

The company said on Sept. 22, the upgrade will enable thousands of households and local businesses in the two towns to access its fastest internet, TV, and phone services for the first time, with fiber internet expected to be available by early 2027. Optimum Mobile services are already available to customers across both markets and the wider New Jersey footprint.

Elton Hart, Vice President and General Manager of Optimum Tri-State, said the investment reflects the company’s broader commitment to New Jersey communities, including support for schools, local businesses and neighborhood organizations.

East Brunswick Mayor Brad Cohen welcomed the project, calling high-speed fiber “vital for residents, schools, and businesses” and saying it will help people “learn, work and grow.”

Optimum noted that it currently serves nearly 300 communities across New Jersey and has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in recent years upgrading its network with fiber technology. In 2025, the company announced a $40 million investment to expand services into Woodbridge, Clark, Linden, Carteret and other towns.