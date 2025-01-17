Sign in Subscribe
BEAD

O’Rielly: Too Late for NTIA to Pivot from Pro-Fiber Approach

Shifting away from fiber may not be practical.

Gabriel Dorner

1 min read
Photo of former FCC Commissioner Michael O'Rielly

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2025 – Former FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly has raised concerns over the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s handling of the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program under the Biden Administration, particularly criticizing its preference for fiber technology. 

In his recent commentary, O’Rielly described the fiber-first approach as costly and allegedly “violating the law’s technology neutrality requirement.”

However, he warned that it was likely too late to pivot away from fiber.

