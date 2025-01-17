O’Rielly: Too Late for NTIA to Pivot from Pro-Fiber Approach
Shifting away from fiber may not be practical.
Shifting away from fiber may not be practical.
At stake is the future of 5G deployment and potential spectrum sharing with military radar systems.
The program will provide $200 million to strengthen cybersecurity systems for schools and libraries.
State has received just under 200 applications for LEO project in the first month
Biden leaves TikTok’s fate to Trump as the divestiture deadline approaches Sunday.