Point Broadband Asks for Rip-and-Replace Extension

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2024 - A regional internet service provider has requested a six-month extension on its deadline to replace insecure technology under the federal Rip-and-Replace program.

The extension request, submitted on Friday by Point Broadband to the Federal Communications Commission, noted that the company was facing difficulties in replacing insecure, Chinese-made equipment from its network.

Point identified Congressional budgetary issues as a leading factor, noting that only 39.5 percent of the funding required to complete the project had been awarded.

The company asserted that if it were required to utilize internal funding to complete the replacement project, it would experience a substantial slowdown in its operations. As a rural operator , Point said that it is incapable of completing the project on time by using primarily internal funding.

Point Broadband is headquartered in Opelika, Ala.

Point noted in its request that it is nearing the end of its Rip-and-Replace allocation, with just over $250,000 remaining as of Oct. 3.