Prominent Republicans Continue to Question USF’s Future without Reforms

💡 ■ TDS Calls Off Bid to Acquire Remaining Shares of Array Digital

■ NTIA’s Roth to Unveil ‘Next Phase’ in BEAD Program Today in Alaska

■ Consultant Michael Wolf Says NFL Has Obvious TV Affordability Problem

■ New Street Research: Can’t Blame CFO for Charter’s Stock Dive

■ NHL Blues Go a la Carte on Amazon Prime Video

■ Carr Proposes ‘Robocall Scorecard’ as a New Consumer Info Tool

■ Grain Says Rightfiber Can Tap $1.6 billion Credit Facility

■ Mediacom’s Tapan Dandnaik to Retire as SVP of Operations,

■ Renee Wilm Stepping Down as Chief Legal Officer at GCI Parent Liberty Capital Corp.

USF: Political positioning over reform of the FCC’s Universal Service Fund continues unbated. Former Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers just warned that Congress should reject proposals that sought to make Big Tech or broadband ISPs pay into the USF, arguing the program needed a full overhaul before lawmakers considered new revenue sources. In a Washington Times op‑ed (‘No new taxes to fund the FCC’s Universal Service Fund’), she wrote, “Washington has a familiar playbook when an outdated federal program runs into trouble: Rather than fixing what’s broken, it just finds someone new to pay for it.” (More after paywall)

Former Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) who retired in 2025 after serving one term as Chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee