Prominent Republicans Continue to Question USF’s Future without Reforms
Former Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), who led the Energy and Commerce Committee for one term, calls for USF’s overhaul before lawmakers consider new revenue sources
Former Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), who led the Energy and Commerce Committee for one term, calls for USF’s overhaul before lawmakers consider new revenue sources
Panelists say the evaluation gap, not geopolitics, is the binding constraint on global AI rules
The FCC said only domestic airlines would get rebates after the upper C-band auction next year
After a three-judge panel upheld the rules, the full court will rehear the case Oct. 21
Although both the Trump administration and Congress are pursuing new options, victims still have little recourse.
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