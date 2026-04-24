ReConnect Funding Restored in FY2027 USDA Bill

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2026 – House appropriators included $40 million for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect program in their fiscal year 2027 spending bill , restoring funding after the agency proposed eliminating the rural broadband initiative.

The move marks a clear divergence from USDA’s fiscal year 2027 budget request, which proposed no funding for ReConnect, according to agency broadband program requests .

The House Appropriations Committee released the Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies bill on Wednesday, ahead of a subcommittee markup the following day.

The bill provides $40 million for the ReConnect rural broadband program, which funds loans and grants for broadband deployment in underserved areas.

ReConnect has been a primary federal program supporting rural broadband infrastructure, and its inclusion in the House bill signals continued congressional support for expanding connectivity in underserved communities.

Other broadband-related programs saw less change . The Distance Learning and Telemedicine program is funded at $33 million, fairly consistent with the agency’s $30 million fiscal year 2027 request.

The broader measure provides $26.27 billion in discretionary funding. Most of the funding, $22.5 billion, would be for USDA, representing a 4 percent decline compared to this year.

Subcommittee Chairman Andy Harris said the bill “sets USDA on a responsible and sustainable spending path that will make both the Department and our nation stronger.”

The measure “strengthens rural America, safeguards our resources, and positions U.S. agriculture to compete and lead”, added Tom Cole, House Appropriations Committee Chairman.

The committee said the legislation prioritizes rural development and core USDA programs while maintaining a fiscally constrained approach.