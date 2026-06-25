Rep. McClain Delaney wins Democratic Primary for House Seat from Maryland

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2026 — Incumbent April McClain Delaney won the Democratic primary election in Maryland’s 6th Congressional District on Tuesday, narrowly beating the other frontrunner in the race, former Rep. David Trone.

During her campaign, McClain Delaney promised to protect children online, expand broadband access and telehealth to rural areas , and bring jobs to Western Maryland. McClain Delaney previously served as a deputy assistant secretary of communications for the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.