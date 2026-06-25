Briefs

Rep. McClain Delaney wins Democratic Primary for House Seat from Maryland

The Maryland incumbent fended off former Rep. David Trone in an expensive primary challenge.

Lincoln Patience

Lincoln Patience

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Rep. McClain Delaney wins Democratic Primary for House Seat from Maryland
Photo of April McClain Delaney, Democratic candidate for Maryland's 6th Congressional District, posing for a portrait on Oct. 10, 2024, in Gaithersburg, Md. (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP).

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2026 — Incumbent April McClain Delaney won the Democratic primary election in Maryland’s 6th Congressional District on Tuesday, narrowly beating the other frontrunner in the race, former Rep. David Trone

During her campaign, McClain Delaney promised to protect children online, expand broadband access and telehealth to rural areas, and bring jobs to Western Maryland. McClain Delaney previously served as a deputy assistant secretary of communications for the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. 

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Briefs Primary elections April McClain-Delaney David Trone National Telecommunications and Information Administration

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