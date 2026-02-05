INCOMPAS

Sen. Ben Ray Luján Expressed Frustration, Dedication to Federal Permitting Reform

Despite partisan challenges, Luján said moving past them was necessary for the U.S. to become a world leader.

Kelcie Lee

Kelcie Lee

2 min read
Sen. Ben Ray Luján Expressed Frustration, Dedication to Federal Permitting Reform
Photo of Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., left, and INCOMPAS CEO Chip Pickering, at the trade group's policy summit in Washington on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. 

WASHINGTON, Feb. 4, 2026 – Permitting reform is a bipartisan issue and should no longer be stalled or slowed, Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., because doing so is vital for expanding artificial intelligence and technology in the United States. 

INCOMPAS Policy Summit
Broadband Breakfast coverage from the INCOMPAS Policy Summit
Broadband BreakfastBroadband Breakfast

Speaking at the INCOMPAS Policy Summit here on Wednesday, Luján expressed frustration over the lack of bipartisanship, in the past several months, on proposed permitting reforms. 

As an example, he cited former Sen. Joe Manchin, D- W.V., who had drafted a bipartisan permitting reform bill including broadband infrastructure provisions. His bill collapsed after Republican lawmakers withdrew their support in retaliation for Manchin’s votes for other Democratic priorities.

CTA Image

Learn more about Broadband Breakfast Live Online

Signup on CHAT for BroadbandLive

The bill had been developed with multiple senators, including Luján, and “just went down for partisan reasons,” Luján said. 

“Common sense should be driving this conversation, not the partisanship,” Luján said. “We’ve got to get this done. Infrastructure should not be this challenging and it should not be this expensive.”

“Right now, the Europeans and others are the ones driving the bus here, and the United States needs to get back in front, or we’re going to be left behind,” Luján said. 

Yet he voiced hope: “And so I’m optimistic. We got to get this stuff done on permitting reform. I believe it’s bipartisan.” 

Luján shared that without universal broadband infrastructure, small businesses, telemedicine, AI and health care falters, putting the country further behind other nations. 

Trump transmission corridors?

Luján also discussed the importance of transmission corridors and the need for the Trump administration to reverse the cancellation of these wind and solar energy projects. They are essential to power data centers, he said.  

“If we can get the White House to get some of these transmission projects back in play, I think it solves the dilemma,” Luján said. “It’s in his interest. He can take credit for this — we’ll name one after him, or two.”

Broadband Breakfast is covering remarks by other individual members of Congress and administration leaders in the Broadband Community Discussion Forum from at the INCOMPAS Policy Summit in the (Free signup required.)

Post tagged in
INCOMPAS Ben Ray Luján New Mexico permitting Republicans Democrat Donald Trump Trump Vance Administration Infrastructure

Member discussion

Read more

Popular Tags

Cantwell Says AT&T, Verizon Blocked Salt Typhoon Inquiry FCC They Came Not to Bury, But to Praise the Telecom Act of 1996 Broadband's Impact Several More State BEAD Proposals Approved–And Where the Funds are Going BEAD Tech Group Says Seamless, Widespread Connectivity more Important than Speed for 6G NTIA Nokia Secures Altafiber Contract to Expand Fiber Networks in Ohio and Hawaii Infrastructure AT&T Completes Acquisition of Lumen’s Consumer Fiber Business in $5.75B Deal AT&T