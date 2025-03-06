Sen. Scott Introduces the Regulatory Decimation Act

WASHINGTON, March 6, 2025 - Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is leading the effort to pass the Regulatory Decimation Act, legislation that would require federal agencies like the Federal Communications Commission to repeal 10 regulations before issuing a new one. The bill would also ensure that the cost of a new regulation did not exceed the cost of the ones that are repealed.

“The federal government has grown exponentially during the four years of the Biden administration, with hundreds of thousands of federal regulations costing Americans $1.9 TRILLION,” Scott said. "It’s time to refocus our federal government and its agencies to be good stewards of American tax dollars and working better for the American people by passing the Regulatory Decimation Act to hold agencies accountable.”

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., expressed his support for the Regulatory Decimation Act.

“Repealing regulations before issuing new ones ought to be standard practice. Americans deserve relief from the Biden administration’s massive regulatory burden, and the Regulatory Decimation Act is a necessary step in limiting the growth of government,” he said.

Scott has also joined Sen. Rand Paul , R-Ky., in introducing the Regulations from the Executive in Need of Scrutiny (REINS) Act. The REINS Act would require approval from both Congress and the President for rules that had an economic impact of $100 million or more.