Senate Democrats Likely to Vent about Carr at Thumann Severs Confirmation Hearing Today

💡 ■ New York AG James: T-Mobile ‘Flouted’ State’s Broadband Affordability Law

■ Cable One, CoBank Court Date Postponed Again without Explanation

■ GCI Completes $310 Million Acquisition of Alaska Fiber Operator Quintillion

■ KeyBanc: Rising Customer Churn Hurting Starlink’s Growth

■ Trump: FBI Looking at NVIDIA CEO’s Affair with Alleged China Spy

■ Departing Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey Celebrates State’s Broadband Growth

■ Optimum Surpasses 800,000 Mobile Lines as Growth Continues

■ Trusty Aide Will Holloway Joining Carr’s Staff as Legal Advisor

■ Nexstar Urges FCC to Update Proposed Upper C-band Relocation Plan

■ Polaris Wireless Points to Software Solutions to Jam Prison Phones

■ Marie Censoplano Joins ITG Communications as Chief Legal Officer

Senate: Danielle Thumann Severs, President Donald Trump’s nominee for the FCC, is expected to tell a Senate panel today that her priorities for the agency would be modernizing communications networks, strengthening public safety, and cracking down on robocalls and scams. Senate Democrats, however, are likely to use her confirmation hearing to vent about their frustrations with FCC Chairman Brendan Carr.

“We are in the middle of a massive transition away from degrading legacy networks to an all-IP environment. This transition isn’t just about data packets moving faster. A successful transition holds the potential to transform day-to-day life and is critical for ensuring that our wired and wireless networks are ready for a future powered by next-generation technologies,” Thumann Severs says in prepared remarks released ahead of the hearing before the Senate Commerce Committee under Chairman Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). (More after paywall)