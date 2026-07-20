Senate Majority Leader Thune Backs Bill to Improve FCC Broadband Mapping and Challenge Process

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Capitol Hill: Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R‑S.D., and Sens. John Fetterman, D‑Pa., and Deb Fischer, R‑Neb., introduced a bipartisan bill July 16 to require the FCC to review and improve its broadband mapping and challenge process. The Broadband Mapping Accurate Providers Act would direct the FCC to evaluate how providers dispute whether locations are serviceable, an issue lawmakers say has slowed efforts to target federal broadband funds. “Ensuring the accuracy of the FCC’s broadband map and its corresponding challenge process is critical to build on our progress to make federal broadband investments as effective and efficient as possible. I thank FCC Chairman Brendan Carr for supporting our efforts and for his continued commitment to connecting households across our country to the Internet,” Thune said . (More after paywall)

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R‑S.D.,