Charter to Let Go of 112 Spectrum Employees in Texas

July 20, 2026 – Charter Communications, the second-largest wireline broadband provider in the U.S., is laying off 112 Spectrum employees in Williamson County, Texas, as subscribers to the company’s internet service decline.

According to the Austin Business Journal , the company filed a notice with the Texas Workforce Commission on July 8, slating Sept. 8 as the layoff date.

Jobs impacted include associate network operations engineers, director of network engineering and network engineer operations. These positions help manage Spectrum’s networks through remote network monitoring, incident response and troubleshooting.

The internet service provider said it will outsource back-office functions and offer all impacted employees a comparable role at the same locations for the next eight months.

Last week , Charter announced its network operations unit in Town and Country, Missouri, will be shut down on Sept.8, laying off 107 employees, including 88 engineers and 19 managers. Earlier this year , the company closed a 300-person call center in Appleton, Wisc.

Spectrum reports employing 16,000 in Texas. The ISP has been reducing its workforce with annual filings putting the company’s headcount at 91,900 full-time employees at the end of 2025 , down 2,600 from the previous year. In 2024, Charter reduced its total employees by 6,600.

Charter reported a loss of 120,000 broadband subscribers in the first quarter of 2026.