Sertex to Expand Fiber Across Southeastern Vermont

Jan. 13, 2026 – Sertex Broadband Solutions has been awarded a $1.58 million contract to expand a community-owned fiber-to-the-home network in southeastern Vermont, adding approximately 60 miles of new fiber infrastructure across five towns.

The expansion will extend service to West Brattleboro, Dummerston, Marlboro, Newfane, and Guilford, and builds on Sertex’s prior work constructing the region’s existing network for Deerfield Valley Communications Union District , or DVFiber.

The contract expands a gigabit-capable, fiber-to-the-home network built by Sertex with DVFiber. Great Works Internet provides service over the network, and has already connected nearly 5,000 locations, most of which were previously unserved or underserved.

The project will roll out in three phases through August 2026. Phase one will add 18 miles of fiber connecting Marlboro and Guilford. Phase two includes 15 miles of backbone and underground construction in Dummerston. The final phase will add 24 miles connecting Newfane and West Brattleboro.

Sertex previously built more than 300 miles of rural fiber infrastructure for DVFiber, much of it in difficult terrain requiring off-road construction and specialized equipment. Once the current expansion is complete, the network will total approximately 360 miles.

“Their proven performance in challenging environments has been critical to our ability to expand our network across the rural terrain of southeastern Vermont,” said Patrick Moreland, executive director of DVFiber.

The expanded network will continue DVFiber’s effort to bring high-speed broadband access to unserved and underserved communities in the region.

“This award underscores the trust we’ve earned by delivering complex fiber builds in challenging environments,” said Michael Solitro, founder and CEO of Sertex Broadband Solutions.

DVFiber, established in 2020, is a community-owned broadband network serving 24 towns in southeastern Vermont, with additional expansions underway.