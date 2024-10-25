SHLB Endorses Representatives for USAC

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2024 - The Schools, Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition announced this week that it was endorsing the nominations of two school representatives to the Universal Service Administrative Company’s board of directors.

SHLB on Wednesday endorsed the nominations of both Julie Tritt Schell and Carla Wade to USAC’s board for a three year term and a one year term respectively.

USAC is the independent body tasked by the Federal Communications Commission with administering five federal broadband access programs, including the $4.37 billion High Cost program and the now-defunct Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).

SHLB noted in its letter to FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel that both women had a wealth of experience in both broadband and education.

Tritt Schell currently serves as the Pennsylvania E-Rate and Cybersecurity Pilot Coordinator after previously serving for more than 20 years as the Co-Chair of the State E-Rate Coordinators’ Alliance. Tritt Schell is the Vice Chair of the USAC board and chairs the audit committee.

Wade served for several years as Oregon’s education tech director and is currently the Senior Director for External Relations at the Consortium for School Networking.

SHLB asserted that both women have credentials that highly qualify them for positions on the USAC board.

Based in Washington, D.C., SHLB is an advocacy organization that aims to close the digital divide by promoting broadband access for anchor institutions and their communities.