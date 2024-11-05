Sign in Subscribe
Education

SHLB: FCC Should Not Cap Wi-Fi Hotspot Lending Periods

Schools and libraries should be able to style their lending practices, coalition says

Ari Bertenthal

Ari Bertenthal

Photo of SHLB Policy Counsel Kristen Corra at a SHLB conference in Portland, Ore., from LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2024 - An organization that supports broadband access for anchor institutions is urging federal regulators against adopting distinct lending periods for hotspots loaned to students and library patrons.

The Schools, Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition filed comments with the Federal Communications Commission Monday urging regulators to avoid a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach to hotspot lending practices. The FCC has floated a 21-day lending limit.

“The circumstances surrounding potential user populations create varying and unpredictable connectivity needs,” SHLB Policy Counsel Kristen Corra said. “A [lending period] mandate unintentionally compromises the broader goal of the program by losing sight of ways to keep users out of the homework gap.”

