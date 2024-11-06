Some D.C. Trade Groups Respond to Trump Victory

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2024 – A few D.C. trade groups have issued statements on Donald Trump’s election victory. Those that have are emphasizing collaboration with the new administration to support economic growth and strengthen local communities.

The National Rural Electric Cooperative Association said Wednesday it was eager to join forces with the Trump administration and Congress to bolster rural communities and ensure the electric grid’s reliability.

NRECA CEO Jim Matheson emphasized the critical need to protect the grid amid rising energy demands from new data centers and facilities.

Among NRECA’s top policy priorities: expanding rural broadband with the Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment program, expediting federal permits, enhancing wildfire safety, and securing direct pay tax credits for clean energy.

Multiple tech leaders also spoke out on the election.

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, extended a hearty congratulations to Trump on his “extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory.” Bezos added, “No nation has bigger opportunities. Wishing @realDonaldTrump all success in leading and uniting the America we all love.”

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, congratulated Trump, stating, “It is critically important that the U.S. maintains its lead in developing AI with democratic values.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook joined with a diplomatic message, saying, “We look forward to engaging with you to keep the U.S. leading in ingenuity and innovation.”

Meanwhile, wireless Internet Service Providers, represented by WISPA, said they were ready to push for broadband policies that boost connectivity choices.

WISPA congratulated President Trump, as well as members of the U.S. House, Senate and state governors, senators and representatives who won their election bids last night. In a statement , WISPA said “come January, many congressional leadership roles, committee assignments, agency heads, and other essential personnel in Washington and the states will change .”

WISPA’s top priorities, according to the release attributed to President & CEO David Zumwault, include ensuring tech-neutral broadband policies, meaningful access to spectrum, fair infrastructure access, and rules that empower small providers to bridge the digital divide.

A spokeswoman for NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association said the trade group was not issuing a statement on the elections.

The American Telemedicine Association issued a statement applauding Trump’s past support for telehealth, recalling his administration’s policy flexibilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We look forward to collaborating on making telehealth a permanent fixture in healthcare,” said Kyle Zebley, ATA’s senior vice president for public policy.