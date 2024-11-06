World Leaders, But Not D.C. Trade Groups, Rush to Congratulate Trump

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2024 – Donald Trump (R) has already received congratulations on his election victory from the heads of the United Kingdom, France and Taiwan. But it seems to be taking the heads of communications trade groups located nearer to the White House a little longer to organize their thoughts.

“Congratulations President-elect Trump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead,” United Kingdom Prime Minister Kier Starmer said Wednesday in a post on X.

Trump won the Tuesday presidential vote with 277 electoral votes to 224 for Vice President Kamala Harris (D).

As global leaders rushed to congratulate Trump, trade groups have been taking their time. Many D.C. trade groups have yet to comment on the election results, with the exception of the National Association of Broadcasters, which offered comments on Wednesday morning.

“NAB congratulates President-Elect Trump and the new and returning members of Congress. Local television and radio stations are committed to working with the next administration on policies that will enable increased investment in information on which our communities rely,” NAB said in response to the election results.

Broadband Breakfast reached out to several groups via email but did not receive replies. CTIA, NCTA, and ACA Connects have not yet responded to Broadband Breakfast’s requests for comments about Trump's victory.

Republicans won the White House and Senate, but House control has been judged too close to call.

NAB’s election statement was not attributed to its President and CEO, Curtis LeGeyt.

LeGeyt attached his name to recent statements defending his TV station members against calls by Trump to revoke broadcast licenses and his lawsuit against CBS over the 60 Minutes interview with Harris that aired on Oct. 7.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce also saluted Trump's victory.

“We congratulate President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance, along with the members of the incoming 119th Congress and state and local elected officials across America,” Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne Clark said Wednesday. “With the election behind us, it is time to focus on the important work of advancing an economic growth agenda that creates opportunities for businesses, families, and individuals to achieve the American dream.”

Leaders from nations around the world – including Israel, Ukraine, Italy, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, The Netherlands, Germany, Austria, and Hungary – have offered congratulations to Trump after his Tuesday victory.

“I’m confident that the longstanding Taiwan-U.S. partnership, built on shared values and interests, will continue to serve as a cornerstone for regional stability & lead to greater prosperity for us all,” Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te said in a Wednesday post on X .