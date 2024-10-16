Analysts Ponder Telecom Policy Moves Under Harris or Trump

WASHINGTON, Oct. 16, 2024 - Legal experts in the telecommunications sector met virtually Wednesday to discuss the possible ramifications of the upcoming Nov. 5 presidential election on the telecom industry.

The speakers, including Morgan Lewis Partner Andrew Lipman and Associate Patricia Cave, noted that the coming election will be a consequential one for federal funding programs like the now-defunct $14.2 billion Affordable Connectivity Program.

Lipman pointed to the differences in thinking about regulatory authority between the Democratic and Republican camps. He asserted that GOP presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump, would take a very different approach from that of the Biden-Harris Administration.

“Neither Trump nor Vance have a personal interest in TMT (Technology, Media and Telecom), except on idiosyncratic issues,” said Lipman. “I think [Trump will] be more transactional [and focus on] more deregulatory issues.”

According to Lipman, Trump would be likely to name Republican Commissioner Brendan Carr as Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission if he were elected, while candidate Kamala Harris would, if she won, likely continue to work with current FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.

Lipman expects Harris to largely continue policies set forth by President Joe Biden. He specifically expected Harris to push for the reinstatement of the FCC’s spectrum auction authority and Universal Service Fund reforms .

In her comments, Cave stressed the importance of Congress in the implementation of either telecom agenda.

“Congress in particular is important because there are several measures that are pending that could be decided depending on the election results. For example, providing money for rip and replace of Chinese equipment, the ACP program and other USF programs,” Cave said. “Congress could play a very significant role in competition policy.”

Cave predicted Republicans take control of the Senate in Nov. 5 elections, but she said control of House was too close to call.