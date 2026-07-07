BEAD

South Carolina Cuts BEAD Recipients in Half

State and federal American Rescue Plan Act funds take eight ISPs out of the BEAD program.

Jericho Casper

Jericho Casper

3 min read
South Carolina Cuts BEAD Recipients in Half
Photo of Jim Stritzinger (center), director of the South Carolina Broadband Office, with Andrew Butcher (right), president of the Maine Connect Authority, and Jill Canfield (left), general counsel and vice president of policy for NTCA, from X.

WASHINGTON, July 7, 2026 – South Carolina no longer needs half of the awards it planned under a $42.45 billion federal broadband expansion initiative. 

State officials announced that eight of 16 projects initially planned last year under the federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program have instead been funded with existing resources. Of the eight projects remaining in the BEAD program, four subgrant agreements have been signed, with construction expected to begin soon.

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