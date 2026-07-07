South Carolina Cuts BEAD Recipients in Half

WASHINGTON, July 7, 2026 – South Carolina no longer needs half of the awards it planned under a $42.45 billion federal broadband expansion initiative.

State officials announced that eight of 16 projects initially planned last year under the federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program have instead been funded with existing resources. Of the eight projects remaining in the BEAD program, four subgrant agreements have been signed, with construction expected to begin soon.