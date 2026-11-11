SpaceX, AST SpaceMobile Like FCC’s Unlicensed D2D Plan
Current users of the bands being considered said the agency should take care to avoid interference
Jake Neenan
— 4 min read
WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2026 – Direct-to-decive satellite operators were mostly excited about federal regulators’ plans to open up unlicensed spectrum for the service.
In other comments submitted to the Federal Communications Commission this week, current users of those airwaves and spectrum sharing proponents urged the agency to proceed with caution and avoid disrupting incumbents.
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