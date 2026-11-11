Spectrum

SpaceX, AST SpaceMobile Like FCC’s Unlicensed D2D Plan

Current users of the bands being considered said the agency should take care to avoid interference

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

4 min read
SpaceX, AST SpaceMobile Like FCC’s Unlicensed D2D Plan
Photo of SpaceX's mega rocket Starship lifting off for a test flight from Starbase, Texas on Monday, Sept. 28, 2026 by Eric Gay/AP

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2026 – Direct-to-decive satellite operators were mostly excited about federal regulators’ plans to open up unlicensed spectrum for the service. 

In other comments submitted to the Federal Communications Commission this week, current users of those airwaves and spectrum sharing proponents urged the agency to proceed with caution and avoid disrupting incumbents.

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