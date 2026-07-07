SpaceX Buoyed by Launch Dominance, but Starlink Mobile’s Future Unclear, Analysts Say
A MoffettNathanson report said real competition with terrestrial mobile carriers was unlikely
A MoffettNathanson report said real competition with terrestrial mobile carriers was unlikely
Shotwell announced she is gifting SpaceX stock to assist children born in lower income households in central Texas.
State and federal American Rescue Plan Act funds take eight ISPs out of the BEAD program.
The Texas Governor’s office is pushing back against allegations of favoritism and sweetheart deals.
The governor said that the state has become a 'cheap date' for data centers