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SpaceX Buoyed by Launch Dominance, but Starlink Mobile’s Future Unclear, Analysts Say

A MoffettNathanson report said real competition with terrestrial mobile carriers was unlikely

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
SpaceX Buoyed by Launch Dominance, but Starlink Mobile’s Future Unclear, Analysts Say
Photo of Elon Musk during a state dinner for President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing by Mark Schiefelbein/AP

WASHINGTON, July 7, 2026 – SpaceX might have included some fanciful projections in its IPO filing, but the company’s rocket launch capacity really is without equal, according to analysts.

“SpaceX is, first and foremost, a rocket manufacturing and launch company,” MoffettNathanson analysts wrote in a Tuesday investor report. “And the company has fashioned a virtual monopoly in the rocket segment of the business.”

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