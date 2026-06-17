SpaceX Final IPO Tally Shifts Upward to $85.7 Billion

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2026 — SpaceX has officially raised a total of $85.7 billion in its initial public offering , according to a company press release.

SpaceX underwriters ​exercised the "greenshoe" or over-allotment ​option to ⁠purchase additional shares on Monday, increasing the total proceeds from its initial public ​offering to $85.7 billion, Reuters reported . SpaceX’s IPO was expected to raise $75 billion.