Briefs

SpaceX Final IPO Tally Shifts Upward to $85.7 Billion

Underwriters purchased an additional 83 million shares

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Lincoln Patience

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SpaceX Final IPO Tally Shifts Upward to $85.7 Billion
Photo of Gwynne Shotwell (right), President and COO of SpaceX, celebrating with colleagues during a bell ringing ceremony for the SpaceX IPO (Frank Franklin II/AP).

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2026 — SpaceX has officially raised a total of $85.7 billion in its initial public offering, according to a company press release.

SpaceX underwriters ​exercised the "greenshoe" or over-allotment ​option to ⁠purchase additional shares on Monday, increasing the total proceeds from its initial public ​offering to $85.7 billion, Reuters reported. SpaceX’s IPO was expected to raise $75 billion.

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