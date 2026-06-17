SpaceX Final IPO Tally Shifts Upward to $85.7 Billion
Underwriters purchased an additional 83 million shares
Lincoln Patience
— 1 min read
WASHINGTON, June 17, 2026 — SpaceX has officially raised a total of $85.7 billion in its initial public offering, according to a company press release.
SpaceX underwriters exercised the "greenshoe" or over-allotment option to purchase additional shares on Monday, increasing the total proceeds from its initial public offering to $85.7 billion, Reuters reported. SpaceX’s IPO was expected to raise $75 billion.
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