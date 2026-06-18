Satellite

SpaceX, Globalstar to FCC: Don’t Reconsider Satellite Spectrum Exclusivity

Sateliot had asked the agency to reconsider an April ruling affirming certain direct-to-device bands couldn’t be shared

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
SpaceX, Globalstar to FCC: Don’t Reconsider Satellite Spectrum Exclusivity
Photo of SpaceX's mega rocket Starship before a test flight in Starbase, Texas on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 by Eric Gay/AP

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2026 – Globalstar and SpaceX are asking federal regulators to shoot down a request to reconsider the exclusivity of some of their satellite spectrum.

That exclusive spectrum will be important to the operators’ plans for offering direct-to-device mobile service that doesn’t rely on terrestrial spectrum owned by the major mobile carriers.

CTA Image

Learn about America250 / Telecom150

Learn about America250 / Telecom150
Post tagged in
Satellite SpaceX Amazon Globalstar ligado AST SpaceMobile FCC Brendan Carr sateliot

Read more

Popular Tags

SpaceX, Globalstar to FCC: Don’t Reconsider Satellite Spectrum Exclusivity FCC Broadband Breakfast to Mark America250 With Telecom150, a Series on American Telecom Broadband's Impact Tom Ferree: The Connection is Coming. The Question is Whether We’re Ready. BEAD NTIA Announces $790 Million in Tribal Broadband Funding NTIA Amazon, Corning Reach Multibillion-Dollar Fiber Deal Infrastructure AT&T Reports Decline in Louisville, Kentucky, Copper Theft AT&T