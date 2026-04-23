FCC Denies Satellite Firms' Requests for Spectrum Access

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2026 – The Federal Communications Commission denied Thursday multiple satellite operators’ requests to open up already occupied spectrum bands.

It was a rare denial for SpaceX at the agency, which had sought access to the bands at issue for its Starlink broadband satellites and for a massive direct-to-cell constellation it’s seeking approval for. Satellite companies Kepler, Sateliot, AST SpaceMobile, and Iridium also had requests rebuked .

“The FCC is laser-focused this year on making our rules as friendly as possible for investment and innovation in D2D services,” FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said in a statement. “We are taking important actions this week to give this exciting industry the clarity it needs to build satellite systems and invest in spectrum confidently. And we’re just getting started."

The agency is set to vote later this month on increasing allowed power levels for low-Earth satellites in certain bands, which SpaceX says will improve its performance. On Wednesday the FCC approved AST’s request to provide direct-to-cell service using AT&T and Verizon spectrum.

Big LEO bands

The Big LEO bands encompass 1610-1626.5 MegaHertz (MHZ) and 2483.5-2500 MHz. Globalstar and Iridium are authorized to use the spectrum.

The FCC rejected Thursday requests by SpaceX and Iridium for rulemakings that would ultimately let them access spectrum reserved for Globalstar.

“We find both petitions unconvincing. Neither has presented a sufficient basis to disturb the longstanding certainty and stability of the spectrum plan for Big LEO systems,” the agency wrote in its order .

Globalstar provides emergency direct-to-cell service to Apple phones using the spectrum. Amazon is in the process of purchasing the company for $11 billion, an effort to compete with SpaceX’s direct-to-cell capabilities.

The FCC said it was satisfied with Globalstar’s work on that front and didn’t think the airwaves needed to be put to better use.

“While the band plan has been modified periodically, the market access applications and rulemaking petitions dismissed by the FCC today would have upended this structure and undermined the public interest,” the agency said in its press release.

2 GHz band

EchoStar currently occupies the 2 GHz mobile-satellite service (MSS) band. The same airwaves are used for terrestrial mobile service.

The FCC had determined that only one entity could occupy the band, as that’s the best way to avoid 5G service from interfering with the direct-to-cell service.

The agency stuck to that determination, denying requests from Sateliot and AST to use the parts of the band.

“The Commission’s long-standing finding that this band can only be used by one operator in the United States means that by its nature Sateliot’s proposed operations are not compatible with the existing authorizations in the band,” the agency wrote in its order.

SpaceX has also sought access to the band, but is in the process of buying the spectrum from EchoStar. SpaceX is looking to use the spectrum for a huge 15,000-satellite constellation it’s planning to provide much faster direct-to-cell services. That still needs FCC approval

L-band/1.5 GHz band

Satellite operator Ligado operates in bands within the 1525-1660.5 MHz range, as does Inmarsat.

Like the other bands, the FCC said it didn’t think other operators could be allowed in without creating interference. The agency denied requests from SpaceX to use the spectrum for both its Starlink broadband service and planned direct-to-cell constellation.

“Given the difficulty that MSS operators have in sharing spectrum bands, we anticipate that any additional commercial satellite operations using Ligado’s licensed L-band spectrum would cause harmful interference to Ligado’s MSS operations in those bands,” the FCC wrote. “Therefore, permitting additional commercial operators to use this spectrum would effectively make it impossible for Ligado to provide service in these bands.”

Ligado is also locked in a legal battle with the Defense Department over the band, accusing the agency of blocking its use of some of the spectrum with a secret military project.