Wireless

SpaceX Keeping Options Open for Direct-to-Device Plans

The mobile carriers were dismissive of the company’s ambitions

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
SpaceX Keeping Options Open for Direct-to-Device Plans
Photo of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launching from Cape Canaveral, Florida in August 2026 by Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2026 – SpaceX is keeping its options open for its mobile service ambitions, a senior company executive said Thursday.

Chief Financial Officer Bret Johnsen said the company was planning to start launching its next-generation direct-to-device satellites next year and “have the capability to turn on service” by the first half of 2028.

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Wireless Satellite SpaceX bret johnsen AT&T Verizon T-Mobile Peter Osvaldik Dan Schulman John Stankey

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