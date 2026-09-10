SpaceX Keeping Options Open for Direct-to-Device Plans
The mobile carriers were dismissive of the company’s ambitions
Jake Neenan
— 3 min read
WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2026 – SpaceX is keeping its options open for its mobile service ambitions, a senior company executive said Thursday.
Chief Financial Officer Bret Johnsen said the company was planning to start launching its next-generation direct-to-device satellites next year and “have the capability to turn on service” by the first half of 2028.
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