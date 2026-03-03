SpaceX Scheduled 2027 Launch of 1,200-Satellite Mobile Constellation

BARCELONA, March 3, 2026 — SpaceX, the Elon Musk-led aerospace company, said Monday it does not intend to compete with wireless carriers as it expands Starlink Mobile, its direct-to-cell satellite service.

“We are not building a replacement for terrestrial mobile networks,” Michael Nicolls, senior vice president of Starlink engineering at SpaceX, said during the company’s Mobile World Congress keynote. He said the system was designed to extend carrier coverage into remote areas and maintain service when towers or backhaul links fail.

SpaceX said it has fully deployed its first-generation direct-to-cell constellation and will begin launching a second-generation system in 2027 designed to deliver download speeds of up to 150 megabits per second.