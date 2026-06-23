Starlink Added to New Air Force One

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2026 — President Donald Trump’s upgraded Boeing 747 will have Starlink internet service on board.

The interim Air Force One , a $400 million gift from the Qatar government, features a redesigned red, white, and blue color scheme and will start its commissioning flights before entering active service.

“We have communication equipment up there that nobody’s ever seen before. It’s the highest level, including Starlink,” President Trump said while showing off the plane June 19 at Joint Base Andrews. “My friend Elon is going to be very happy.”

The President had expressed frustrations with the multiple delays and cost overruns associated with Boeing’s contract to modernize the Air Force One fleet. The jet will be deactivated once the U.S. Air Force’s commissioned jets from Boeing are completed in 2028.