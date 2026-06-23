Briefs

Starlink Added to New Air Force One

President Trump praises jet’s communications equipment: 'It’s the highest level'

Lincoln Patience

Lincoln Patience

1 min read
Starlink Added to New Air Force One
Photo of President Donald Trump revealing the new Air Force One on July 19, 2026 (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP).

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2026 — President Donald Trump’s upgraded Boeing 747 will have Starlink internet service on board.

The interim Air Force One, a $400 million gift from the Qatar government, features a redesigned red, white, and blue color scheme and will start its commissioning flights before entering active service.

CTA Image

Learn about America250 / Telecom150

Learn about America250 / Telecom150

“We have communication equipment up there that nobody’s ever seen before. It’s the highest level, including Starlink,” President Trump said while showing off the plane June 19 at Joint Base Andrews. “My friend Elon is going to be very happy.”

The President had expressed frustrations with the multiple delays and cost overruns associated with Boeing’s contract to modernize the Air Force One fleet. The jet will be deactivated once the U.S. Air Force’s commissioned jets from Boeing are completed in 2028.

The plane is scheduled to lead the July 4 flyover celebration at the White House. It will then transport the President to the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey on July 7-8.

Post tagged in
Briefs Starlink Air Force One Donald Trump Boeing Elon Musk U.S. Air Force NATO Turkey

Read more

Popular Tags

AWS-3 Auction Concludes With Bids Totalling $3.5 billion FCC Broadband Breakfast to Mark America250 With Telecom150, a Series on American Telecom Broadband's Impact House NTIA Oversight Hearing Set for Next Week BEAD House NTIA Oversight Hearing Set for Next Week NTIA Broadband Breakfast on June 24, 2026 - 1927-1976: Broadcasting, Cable and the Creation of the Media Infrastructure AT&T Asks to Discontinue Service on Damaged, Vandalized Copper Lines AT&T