States Receive BEAD Cleanup Round Locations
Broadband offices will have about three months to field and adjudicate challenges
Jake Neenan
— 3 min read
WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2026 – States have received lists of locations tentatively eligible for funding under a new round of the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.
The Commerce Department lists went out Friday, according to two state officials familiar with the matter, setting off a nine-month process that will ultimately lead to more grant funding awarded to serve those homes and businesses.
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