BEAD

States Receive BEAD Cleanup Round Locations

Broadband offices will have about three months to field and adjudicate challenges

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
States Receive BEAD Cleanup Round Locations
Photo of the U. S. Department of Commerce building in Washington in 2024 by Jose Luis Magana/AP

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2026 – States have received lists of locations tentatively eligible for funding under a new round of the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.

The Commerce Department lists went out Friday, according to two state officials familiar with the matter, setting off a nine-month process that will ultimately lead to more grant funding awarded to serve those homes and businesses.

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