Supreme Court Backs Trump in Firing FTC Democrats

💡 ■ Analyst Peter Supino Doubts Comcast Spinoff Will Actually Happen

■ Would NBC Black Out Comcast in a Future Retrans Spat?

■ Center for American Rights to FCC: Deny ABC TV Stations’ License Renewal

■ EchoStar to FCC: Offshore Call Center Market Is Already Working

■ A3SA Calls Out Weigel Broadcasting on NextGen TV and EAS Compatibility

■ Davis Wright Tremaine Lawyers: Alaska Fiber Cuts Underscore Need for Resiliency

■ AI Requires FCC to ‘Reorient Its Section 706 Analysis,” FBA’s Bolton Says

■ California Gov. Newsom (D) Supports AI Public Equity Fund, Details to Follow

■ T-Mobile’s New Seniors Plan Includes a 15% Rate Hike Plus Free Apple TV, Five-Year Price Lock

■ WSJ: Dish DBS Preparing To File for Bankruptcy As Soon As Today

■ Shentel’s GloFiber Now Has 100,000 Internet Customers

SCOTUS: The Supreme Court struck down a federal law limiting the president’s ability to fire members of the Federal Trade Commission. In its June 29 ruling , the court’s conservative majority voted 6-3 to uphold President Trump’s March 2025 removal of Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, a Democratic commissioner dismissed along with another Democrat, Alvaro Bedoya, because he said their views didn’t align with his agenda. Slaughter argued she was insulated from presidential removal under federal law except “for inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance in office” – none of which she was accused of. The decision expands presidential control over independent agencies. “Slaughter’s view is incompatible with our constitutional design,” said Chief Justice John Roberts in a decision handed down as the Court nears the end of its term. “Although it is up to the Senate to decide whether to confirm those with whom the President would prefer to work, neither Congress nor the courts may saddle him with those with whom he cannot work. Subordinates who exercise the President’s power are subject to removal by him. Then, and only then, can they remain accountable to the President, and the President to the people.” (More after paywall)

President Trump shaking hands with Chief Justice John Roberts in March 2025, the same month Trump fired FTC Democrat Rebecca Kelly Slaughter