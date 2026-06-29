Supreme Court Lets Trump Fire Federal Trade Commissioner, Carves Out Federal Reserve Exception
Supreme Court permits FTC Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter's firing, overturning 91-year-old precedent in Humphrey's Executor v. U.S.
Supreme Court permits FTC Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter's firing, overturning 91-year-old precedent in Humphrey's Executor v. U.S.
The law will require data centers to cover full energy costs and give communities more control over data center development.
The portal discloses how $1.3 billion in federal funding is being used throughout the state.
Analysts were split on whether that sets the stage for a merger with Charter
A survey found that last year alone, about 10% of U.S. adults said they or someone else from their household was deceived by a scammer into losing money.