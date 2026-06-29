Supreme Court

Supreme Court Lets Trump Fire Federal Trade Commissioner, Carves Out Federal Reserve Exception

Supreme Court permits FTC Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter's firing, overturning 91-year-old precedent in Humphrey's Executor v. U.S.

Associated Press

Associated Press

5 min read
Supreme Court Lets Trump Fire Federal Trade Commissioner, Carves Out Federal Reserve Exception
Photo of former Federal Trade Commission Commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter testifying before a House hearing in May 2019 by Susan Walsh/AP

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2026 (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday dramatically expanded presidential power, upholding President Donald Trump’s firings of the heads of independent federal agencies with one important exception: The Federal Reserve.

The justices allowed Fed governor Lisa Cook to stay in her job while she fights the Republican president’s effort to fire her over allegations of mortgage fraud, which she has denied.

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Supreme Court Donald Trump Federal Reserve Lisa Cook John Roberts Rebecca Slaughter FTC Joe Biden Neil Gorsuch Sonia Sotomayor Brett Kavanaugh jerome powell Kevin Warsh D. John Sauer Democracy AP

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