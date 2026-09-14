T-Mobile Countersuing AT&T for False Ads

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2026 – T-Mobile is suing AT&T for false advertising, alleging AT&T is guilty of many of the same practices it accused T-Mobile of in a lawsuit last month.

“Even as it presses those accusations, AT&T is itself engaged in a ‘pattern and practice’ of advertising that uses the very same tactics that AT&T claims are false and misleading when employed by its competitors,” wrote Hallie Levin, an attorney representing T-Mobile. “If those practices render any T-Mobile advertisement false and misleading, then AT&T’s advertising is equally false and misleading.”