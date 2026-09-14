Wireless

T-Mobile Countersuing AT&T for False Ads

Verizon and T-Mobile agreed to drop a separate advertising case in New York

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
T-Mobile Countersuing AT&T for False Ads
Photo of a T-Mobile store in Cambridge, Mass., in 2025 by Charles Krupa/AP

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2026 – T-Mobile is suing AT&T for false advertising, alleging AT&T is guilty of many of the same practices it accused T-Mobile of in a lawsuit last month.

“Even as it presses those accusations, AT&T is itself engaged in a ‘pattern and practice’ of advertising that uses the very same tactics that AT&T claims are false and misleading when employed by its competitors,” wrote Hallie Levin, an attorney representing T-Mobile. “If those practices render any T-Mobile advertisement false and misleading, then AT&T’s advertising is equally false and misleading.”

CTA Image

Sign Up for FREE for Section A

Sign Up for FREE for Section A
Post tagged in
Wireless hallie levin T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Charter

Read more

Popular Tags

Thumann Severs Nomination Hearing Postponed FCC Study Links Broadband Adoption to Lower 'Time Poverty' Broadband's Impact Amazon Leo Expands Arianespace Deal With Six More Launches BEAD FCC Interested in 1.6 GHz Auction in 2028, NTIA Official Says NTIA T-Mobile Countersuing AT&T for False Ads AT&T State Regulators Concerned About Verizon, Fidium Copper Retirement Infrastructure