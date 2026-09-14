Amazon Leo Expands Arianespace Deal With Six More Launches

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2026 – Amazon Leo is expanding its launch partnership with European rocket company Arianespace, adding six Ariane 6 missions as the satellite broadband provider accelerates deployment of its low-Earth orbit constellation.

The new agreement brings Amazon Leo’s total contracted Arianespace launches from 18 to 24 , extending what Arianespace describes as the largest commercial contract in its history. Amazon first signed with Arianespace in 2022 as part of a broader effort to secure more than 80 launches for its planned satellite network.