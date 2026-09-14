Amazon Leo Expands Arianespace Deal With Six More Launches
Amazon is hoping to catch up to internet satellite leader SpaceX
Kate Keith
— 2 min read
WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2026 – Amazon Leo is expanding its launch partnership with European rocket company Arianespace, adding six Ariane 6 missions as the satellite broadband provider accelerates deployment of its low-Earth orbit constellation.
The new agreement brings Amazon Leo’s total contracted Arianespace launches from 18 to 24, extending what Arianespace describes as the largest commercial contract in its history. Amazon first signed with Arianespace in 2022 as part of a broader effort to secure more than 80 launches for its planned satellite network.
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