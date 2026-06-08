FCC Grants Amazon Leo Deadline Waiver

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2026 – Federal regulators have granted Amazon’s request to waive a satellite deployment deadline the company won’t be able to hit.

Amazon has FCC clearance to launch 3,232 low-Earth orbit satellites for its planned broadband service. It was supposed to launch half of those by July 30, 2026, but still only has a total of 331 after an unexpected redesign and repeated launch delays.

The agency waived the halfway milestone, but left in place its requirement that Amazon deploy the entire constellation by July 30, 2029.

“In this case, strict adherence to the rules would curtail Amazon Leo’s deployment of its Gen1 constellation by limiting the service it can provide to American consumers,” the agency wrote in a Friday order . “Such would be contrary to the Commission’s mandate under the Communications Act, which requires that the Commission grant licenses that serve the public interest, convenience, or necessity.”

The waiver comes with a condition. Amazon’s satellites launched after July 30 will lose their priority status until the company deploys and operates 50 percent of its constellation or, if that takes longer than expected, 15-20 months after the original halfway deadline.

No longer having priority status means Amazon will have to coordinate with other existing systems to prevent interference and must certify those coordination agreements with the FCC before it can operate new satellites. The company has said it’s aiming to start offering service by mid-2026.

Amazon didn’t appear to mind the condition.

“We appreciate Chairman Carr and the FCC's continued support of Amazon Leo and American leadership in space,” an Amazon spokesperson said in an email. “We are excited to begin rolling out service in the coming months and bring even more innovation, investment, and competition to the industry.”

The FCC said it instituted the condition to address complaints from SpaceX, which opposed Amazon’s extension request. SpaceX owns the only currently operational LEO broadband constellation in the U.S. and says it has 12 million global subscribers.

SpaceX had argued against Amazon ever getting priority status back, but the FCC declined to go that far.

“We disagree with SpaceX that allowing the Amazon Leo Gen1 system to retain its processing round status would result in new interference concerns for operators or deter new entrants into the market,” the agency wrote.

The order argued the agency’s approach “strikes the correct balance of enforcing the rules to encourage other operators to meet their deployment milestones while still encouraging and incentivizing deployment of valuable services to the American public and promoting American leadership in space”

Amazon told the FCC in a May 26 filing that it had more than 90 Amazon Leo launch missions currently scheduled. That was just before one of Blue Origin’s New Glenn rockets exploded on the launchpad on May 28. The system will be grounded until investigators can pinpoint the cause of the failure.

In a March 26 post , Amazon said New Glenn accounted for 24 of the 100 launches it had contracted at that time.