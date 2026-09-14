North Carolina Launches $1 Million Satellite Grant to Harden Broadband Against Disasters

North Carolina is funding backup satellite internet for firefighters, emergency centers, and community hubs

Akshaya Krishnan

Akshaya Krishnan

2 min read
North Carolina Launches $1 Million Satellite Grant to Harden Broadband Against Disasters
Firetruck in downtown Asheville, North Carolina

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2026 - North Carolina is putting $1 million behind satellite backup connections to keep government and community services online when storms knock out traditional broadband.

The North Carolina Department of Information Technology (NCDIT) announced the new Broadband Satellite Resiliency Grant on September 10, 2026, offering funding for “resilience in a box” satellite kits that provide emergency internet redundancy for public institutions and anchor organizations. 

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