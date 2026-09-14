North Carolina Launches $1 Million Satellite Grant to Harden Broadband Against Disasters

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2026 - North Carolina is putting $1 million behind satellite backup connections to keep government and community services online when storms knock out traditional broadband.

The North Carolina Department of Information Technology (NCDIT) announced the new Broadband Satellite Resiliency Grant on September 10, 2026, offering funding for “resilience in a box” satellite kits that provide emergency internet redundancy for public institutions and anchor organizations.