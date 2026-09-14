Amazon Leo

AT&T Adds Amazon Leo Satellite Service to Enterprise Network

AT&T is looking to satellite technology to extend network reach and provide an added layer of connectivity

Kate Keith

Kate Keith

2 min read
AT&T Adds Amazon Leo Satellite Service to Enterprise Network
Photo of Senior Vice President and Head of Product at AT&T Business Shawn Hakl, on Mar. 16, 2026.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2026 – AT&T is adding Amazon Leo satellite broadband to its enterprise and public-sector connectivity offerings, giving customers another option for staying connected in remote areas or when terrestrial networks are unavailable.

AT&T Business said Tuesday it has reached an agreement with Amazon Leo to offer the low Earth orbit satellite service to business customers nationwide. AT&T said it is the first U.S. telecommunications provider to offer Amazon Leo as part of a managed connectivity platform that combines satellite with its existing fiber and 5G networks.

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