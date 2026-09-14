AT&T Adds Amazon Leo Satellite Service to Enterprise Network

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2026 – AT&T is adding Amazon Leo satellite broadband to its enterprise and public-sector connectivity offerings, giving customers another option for staying connected in remote areas or when terrestrial networks are unavailable.

AT&T Business said Tuesday it has reached an agreement with Amazon Leo to offer the low Earth orbit satellite service to business customers nationwide. AT&T said it is the first U.S. telecommunications provider to offer Amazon Leo as part of a managed connectivity platform that combines satellite with its existing fiber and 5G networks.