WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2026 – T-Mobile is acquiring additional spectrum licenses in the 600 MegaHertz (MHz) band, the company told federal regulators last week.

The carrier is buying 58 licenses in the band from Bluewater Wireless. It wasn’t clear how much T-Mobile was paying, but Bluewater spent $568 million on 66 licenses in the band in 2017.