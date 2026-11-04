SpaceX Planning ‘Tens of Thousands’ of Cell Sites for Starlink Mobile
The deployment would use Qualcomm gear and is set to start next year, the companies said
The deployment would use Qualcomm gear and is set to start next year, the companies said
SpaceX rumors loomed during a Wednesday hearing
A proposed financing model could leave local residents exposed if projected broadband subscriptions fall short
No appointments, new equipment, or bill changes are needed; 5-gig service is now available in select Flight Fiber areas.
Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Ted Cruz, R-Texas, did not advance a Democratic nominee alongside her