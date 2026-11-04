Wireless

SpaceX Planning ‘Tens of Thousands’ of Cell Sites for Starlink Mobile

The deployment would use Qualcomm gear and is set to start next year, the companies said

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
SpaceX Planning ‘Tens of Thousands’ of Cell Sites for Starlink Mobile
Photo of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, center, listening to President Donald Trump speak at the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington on Oct. 8, 2026 by Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2026 – SpaceX is set to begin deploying macro cell sites for its Starlink Mobile service in 2027, the company said Wednesday.

SpaceX is going with Qualcomm Dragonwing radios for the buildout, the companies announced. Qualcomm will supply “tens of thousands” of radio units and chips over the multi-year agreement.

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