SpaceX Reportedly in Talks to Buy or Partner with EchoStar’s Boost Mobile
Analysts were skeptical that Boost’s MVNO agreements were transferable
Jake Neenan
— 4 min read
WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2026 – SpaceX has been in talks to partner with or buy EchoStar’s Boost Mobile service, the Washington Post reported Monday.
Citing people familiar with the matter, the Post said SpaceX CEO Elon Musk had spoken directly with EchoStar CEO Charlie Ergen about a deal. They each also control the companies they run.