Wireless

SpaceX Reportedly in Talks to Buy or Partner with EchoStar’s Boost Mobile

Analysts were skeptical that Boost’s MVNO agreements were transferable

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

4 min read
SpaceX Reportedly in Talks to Buy or Partner with EchoStar’s Boost Mobile
Photo of President Donald Trump and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaking to reporter at the White House on Sept. 29, 2026 by Jacquelyn Martin/AP

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2026 – SpaceX has been in talks to partner with or buy EchoStar’s Boost Mobile service, the Washington Post reported Monday.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the Post said SpaceX CEO Elon Musk had spoken directly with EchoStar CEO Charlie Ergen about a deal. They each also control the companies they run.

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Wireless Satellite SpaceX Elon Musk Charlie Ergen walter piecyk Sam McHugh Tim Farrar Echostar Dish Wireless David Barden

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