Earnings

EchoStar Wireless Losses Worse Than Expected

The company’s Dish Wireless subsidiary will update a bankruptcy judge on its mediation with tower companies tomorrow

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

4 min read
EchoStar Wireless Losses Worse Than Expected
Photo by Chang Hank via Unsplash

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2026 – EchoStar posted worse than anticipated wireless results in the third quarter of 2026, the company said Tuesday.

The company lost 182,000 Boost Mobile subscribers, where Wall Street had been expecting a decline of just 74,000, for a total of nearly 7.2 million.

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Earnings Echostar Dish Wireless Boost Mobile Sam McHugh Craig Moffett julie zhu nick del deo

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