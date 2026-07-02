Primary elections

Telecom Law Expert Weiser Wins Democratic Governor Primary in Colorado

The longtime attorney general won on his strong opposition to President Trump’s policies

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Lincoln Patience

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Telecom Law Expert Weiser Wins Democratic Governor Primary in Colorado
Photo of Democratic candidate for Colorado governor Phil Weiser speaking to supporters in Denver after winning the primary on June 30, 2026 by Molly Cruse/Colorado Public Radio

WASHINGTON, July 2, 2026 — A telecom expert has become the surprise Democratic candidate for Colorado governor. 

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser won the state’s Democratic primary for governor on June 30, defeating U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet in an upset, according to election results reported by Associated Press

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Primary elections Phil Weiser Colorado Michael Bennet Donald Trump Ken Salazar Barb Kirkmeyer Victor Marx Jonathan Nuechterlein

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