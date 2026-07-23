Texas Broadband Office Pushes Back Against SpaceX Favoritism Accusations

July 23, 2026 – As the Texas Broadband Office faces accusations of SpaceX favoritism, the office is pushing back against these claims, saying it has been hit by misinformation.

“The allegations appear to be driven by certain companies' dissatisfaction with the outcome of an impartial process rather than by the facts. Claims of favoritism or unfair treatment are unsupported and fundamentally misrepresent the BDO’s work,” spokesperson Kevin Lyons said in a July 22 email.