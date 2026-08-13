Mountain Connect

Watch Out for Pole Disputes, Environmental Permits, Experts say

One engineer suggested outside consultants to support local permitting agencies

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
Watch Out for Pole Disputes, Environmental Permits, Experts say
Photo of, from left, Allison Terry, strategy officer at the Colorado Broadband Office; Paul Garnett, CEO and founder of Vernonburg Group; and Mark Vasconi, principal at Vasconi Consulting

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2026 – Pole attachment disputes and environmental reviews have the most potential to cause delays as the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program gets underway, experts said at Mountain Connect this week.

“Section 106 and the environmental — hands down that is going to be the lengthiest section of time that we have on these projects,” said Nick Pexton, founder of Reliance Engineering. “Historically with USDA Reconnect, or whatever the funding mechanism was, that’s significantly been the hold up.”

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