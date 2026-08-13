Watch Out for Pole Disputes, Environmental Permits, Experts say

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2026 – Pole attachment disputes and environmental reviews have the most potential to cause delays as the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program gets underway, experts said at Mountain Connect this week.

“Section 106 and the environmental — hands down that is going to be the lengthiest section of time that we have on these projects,” said Nick Pexton, founder of Reliance Engineering. “Historically with USDA Reconnect, or whatever the funding mechanism was, that’s significantly been the hold up.”