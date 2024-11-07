Trade Group: Users Reject FCC Speed Test App over Privacy

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2024 – User hesitation to share personal information in a speed test app is hindering participation in the Federal Communications Commission's efforts to improve national broadband data.

An industry association reported Friday that requirements for personal details — such as full name, email, and phone number — are discouraging many from submitting internet speed test data through the agency’s app.

“Numerous reviews of the FCC Mobile Speed Test app on Google Play and Apple stores reveal widespread reluctance among users to provide such personal information,” Communications Carriers Association General Counsel Angela Simpson said in a Nov. 1 filing with the FCC.

CCA's filing cited a few consumer complaints.

“For example, one reviewer noted: ‘[T]he new app requires you to register your name and phone number along with way too many boxes to check. Now it looks just like an app the government would use to track you.’

Another stated, ‘[t]here’s no way to run a test at all unless you give up your privacy.’”

The FCC launched its Mobile Speed Test app in July – part of an effort to improve mapping broadband availability across the U.S., as the FCC prepares to distribute $9 billion through the 5G Fund for Rural America .

The FCC began exploring Georgia Tech’s CellWatch to expand its access to crowdsourced data, after Ookla and rural advocates pushed for the FCC to consider 'real-world' speed test data last month .

Despite its extensive user-generated data, Ookla cannot currently contribute to the FCC’s challenge process because it does not collect users’ personal info.