Africa

Trump Administration Lends $100M to U.S.-Owned Cell Phone Network in Africa

Africell is the only U.S.-owned cell network operator in Africa.

Associated Press

Associated Press

2 min read
Trump Administration Lends $100M to U.S.-Owned Cell Phone Network in Africa
Photo of President Donald Trump on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, by Julio Cortez/AP

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Sept. 11, 2026 (AP) — The Trump administration has provided a $99.6 million loan to a U.S.-owned cell phone network operator in Africa to expand American tech presence on a continent where China's Huawei is a leading player.

The loan from the U.S. government's Export-Import Bank was announced by the operator Africell on Friday. It is the only U.S.-owned cell network operator in Africa.

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