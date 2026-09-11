Trump Administration Lends $100M to U.S.-Owned Cell Phone Network in Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Sept. 11, 2026 (AP) — The Trump administration has provided a $99.6 million loan to a U.S.-owned cell phone network operator in Africa to expand American tech presence on a continent where China's Huawei is a leading player.

The loan from the U.S. government's Export-Import Bank was announced by the operator Africell on Friday. It is the only U.S.-owned cell network operator in Africa.