Trump Backs ‘Outstanding’ Carr Amid Left's Outcry over Demise of Jimmy Kimmel
'I think Brendan Carr is outstanding. He’s a patriot. He loves our country, and he’s a tough guy,' President Trump said.
'I think Brendan Carr is outstanding. He’s a patriot. He loves our country, and he’s a tough guy,' President Trump said.
Debate comes as the FCC considers expanding categorical exclusions under National Environmental Policy Act for satellite and wireless operators.
New York also released tentative grant winners under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment grant program, bringing total to 43 states
Broadband mapping and rigorous funding oversight are essential to ensuring internet access nationwide.
Kimmel got sideways with Carr after depicting Kirk’s assassin as a MAGA loyalist.
Member discussion