Trump Backs ‘Outstanding’ Carr Amid Left's Outcry over Demise of Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy: FCC Chairman Brendan Carr yesterday appeared on the Dana Show podcast to address the suspension of TV funnyman Jimmy Kimmel by employer Disney/ABC. The Dana Show is hosted by Dana Loesch, a right-of-center advocate known for her prominent and vocal support of gun rights. Here’s a partial transcript:

Loesch: “So apparently you called up ABC and Nexstar and Sinclair and you personally put pressure on them to get Jimmy Kimmel fired. Is that true?”

Carr: “No, not at all, but it does, I guess, tell a better story for partisans on the left. I think it's ironic some of these very same people are engaged in what I think can only be explained as projection. These are the same officials that literally were doing exactly that.”

Carr’s comments came on a day when top Capitol Hill Democrats – featuring Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) − demanded his scalp over his role Wednesday in the swirl of events that resulted in Kimmel losing his late-night show on the ABC broadcast network owned by Disney. (More after paywall.)

