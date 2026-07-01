Crypto

Trump Filing Shows he Took in About $1.2 Billion From Crypto Businesses Last Year

Trump's mainstay real estate business also boomed last year.

Associated Press

Associated Press

4 min read
Trump Filing Shows he Took in About $1.2 Billion From Crypto Businesses Last Year
Photo of President Donald Trump before signing a presidential memo on pollution control on Monday, June 29, 2026, by Jacquelyn Martin/AP

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 (AP) — President Donald Trump took in nearly $1.2 billion from his crypto businesses last year, a federal filing released Tuesday shows, locking in profits while his investors were socked with losses.

Mere startups when he took the oath of office, the new ventures have now eclipsed in revenue much of his vast property portfolio that took him decades to accumulate. Fueling their rise were billionaire investors and Trump’s own move to quash a federal crackdown on the industry.

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